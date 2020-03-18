VeriCoin (VRC) Market Cap Hits $510,072.90

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $510,072.90 and approximately $1,623.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, CoinEgg, Bleutrade and Livecoin. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00033761 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00106517 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000782 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,334.61 or 1.00785143 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00073293 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000761 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000164 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000385 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,591,641 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex, Bleutrade and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

