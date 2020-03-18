Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Verisign worth $23,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisign alerts:

NASDAQ VRSN traded down $18.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.64. The stock had a trading volume of 59,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.51 and its 200 day moving average is $194.93. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $221.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.