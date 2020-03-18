VeriumReserve Price Tops $0.0665 on Major Exchanges (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00001253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bittrex. VeriumReserve has a total market cap of $176,217.28 and approximately $1,480.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00645757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00033602 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00106908 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007971 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,650,526 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

