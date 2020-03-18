Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to post $32.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.75 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $32.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $134.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.36 billion to $136.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $136.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.40 billion to $140.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $224.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average of $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

