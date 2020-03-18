Veros (VRS) One Day Volume Tops $12,998.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Veros token can now be bought for about $0.0772 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. Veros has a total market cap of $94,778.25 and $12,998.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded 62.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018760 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.83 or 0.02193951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00192323 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035351 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros launched on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,651 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

