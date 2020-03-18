Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 138,762 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $77,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,195,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,996 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,681,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.33.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.61. 271,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,760. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total value of $4,378,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,057.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

