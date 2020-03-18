Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 163,350 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.23% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $129,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $3,188,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,622.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $9.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,760. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

