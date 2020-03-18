Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Share Price

News coverage about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) has trended very negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -3.16 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected ASX LTD/ADR’s score:

Get ASX LTD/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASXFY opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. ASX LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.86.

ASX LTD/ADR Company Profile

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for ASX LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.