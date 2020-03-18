VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of VF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of VF from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

VF stock opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.71. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

