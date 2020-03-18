Viacoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27,846.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. Viacoin has a market cap of $1.99 million and $27,846.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0859 or 0.00001637 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Poloniex and YoBit. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 46.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00638606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00018127 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00010030 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000689 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,165,409 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Binance, Poloniex, OOOBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.