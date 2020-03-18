Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,331 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,331 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $26,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $22.32 on Wednesday, hitting $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,113. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average of $114.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a twelve month low of $58.45 and a twelve month high of $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $5,532,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,241 shares in the company, valued at $37,605,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,960,035.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

