Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 191,329 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,329 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 6.19% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $23,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTMX. Man Group plc bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 55.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTMX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,583. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $164.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.84% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

