Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 27,357 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,357 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Principal Financial Group worth $24,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 408,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after buying an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,998,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 121,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFG traded down $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 172,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,626. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $60.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $53.62.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

