Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 28,768.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,376,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371,693 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Newell Brands worth $26,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Newell Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,978,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,276,000 after purchasing an additional 66,132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 927,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,198,768.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NWL traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,826,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,259. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

