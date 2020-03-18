Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,300,581 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 107.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,509,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300,581 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.27% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $26,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,298 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

In related news, Director Ellen Costello bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,920.00. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $63,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 82,835 shares of company stock valued at $508,810 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DBD traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. 116,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,798. The firm has a market cap of $307.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

