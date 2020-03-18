Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,701 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $22,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $14.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,733. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.53 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

