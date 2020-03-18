Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Equinix worth $23,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,032,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Equinix by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 219,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,093,000 after buying an additional 151,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after buying an additional 144,231 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,072,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Equinix by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,201,000 after buying an additional 107,692 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $570.64. 615,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,855. The company has a fifty day moving average of $613.75 and a 200 day moving average of $578.21. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $440.72 and a 12 month high of $657.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total value of $169,987.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,931.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total transaction of $1,094,270.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $20,143,610 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.26.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.