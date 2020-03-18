Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $25,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MXIM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,671,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $717,925,000 after purchasing an additional 227,487 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,875,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,367,000 after acquiring an additional 384,332 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 647,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 557,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,751. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

