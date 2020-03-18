Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,384 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Cerner worth $25,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,498,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Cerner by 10.8% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 333,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,509,000 after purchasing an additional 224,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,421,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,969,000 after purchasing an additional 193,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth about $8,881,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.56. The stock had a trading volume of 208,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,117. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.