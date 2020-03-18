Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,065 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.36% of CTS worth $23,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CTS by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CTS by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CTS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CTS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,885. The company has a market cap of $644.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. CTS had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $115.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CTS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

