Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $22,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after buying an additional 6,193,052 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,909,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,257 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,260,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,085,000 after purchasing an additional 668,515 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,533,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,617,000 after purchasing an additional 495,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 5,365,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,191,000 after purchasing an additional 345,581 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,607,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,709,948. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

