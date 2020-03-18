Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $23.09 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $23,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 168.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LH traded down $17.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.20. 1,022,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,736. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $113.54 and a 12 month high of $196.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Bank of America lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.69.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

