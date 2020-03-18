Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $23.64 Million Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,127,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,273 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.56% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $23,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 318.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 12,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

ALEX stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. 50,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,561. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $730.30 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $14,797.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $136,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 334,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,380. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

