Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.16 Million Stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,399,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 660,177 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.20% of Matador Resources worth $25,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 606.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

Matador Resources stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 236,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,779,266. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $204.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.49. Matador Resources Co has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Reynald Baribault bought 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $89,910.00. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 461,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,724. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

