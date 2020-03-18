Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.30 Million Holdings in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,652,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 329,013 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.23% of QuinStreet worth $25,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in QuinStreet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $103,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 335,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,922. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. QuinStreet Inc has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QNST. BidaskClub lowered QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

