Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.71 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of OGE Energy worth $25,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 109,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGE. Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

NYSE OGE traded down $2.90 on Wednesday, reaching $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 197,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Dennis bought 1,010 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

