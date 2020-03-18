Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.96 Million Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 792,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Allegheny Technologies worth $25,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,133,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,062,000 after purchasing an additional 226,207 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 169,514 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 243,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 320,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

ATI traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 129,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,237. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

