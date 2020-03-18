Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $26.57 Million Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255,342 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Carpenter Technology worth $26,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 20,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert R. Mcmaster purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $42,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,876.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Malloy acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $67,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $621,717.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $225,455. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRS traded down $5.55 on Wednesday, hitting $15.84. 29,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $772.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.10. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRS. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

