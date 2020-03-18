Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,958 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of TreeHouse Foods worth $25,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 43.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,286. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

THS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CEO Steven Oakland acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith acquired 1,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $34,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,500 shares of company stock worth $350,690. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

