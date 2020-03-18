Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295,216 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of CyrusOne worth $24,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $5,234,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.65.

Shares of CONE traded down $7.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,184. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 116.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average is $67.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,456 shares of company stock worth $8,204,695. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

