Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Ralph Lauren worth $25,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,841,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,658,000 after buying an additional 98,373 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,254,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 15.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,681,000 after buying an additional 91,274 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,728,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,712,000 after buying an additional 41,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.27. The stock had a trading volume of 78,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,354. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $64.28 and a twelve month high of $133.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

RL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.74.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

