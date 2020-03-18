Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 55,024 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $25,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.80. The stock had a trading volume of 45,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,317. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.05 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.81.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

