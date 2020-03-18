Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,259 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of J M Smucker worth $24,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 963.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in J M Smucker by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.92.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.52. 98,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,273. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

