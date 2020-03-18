Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 23,921 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 844,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,921 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Simply Good Foods worth $24,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMPL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 466,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 300,518 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth about $8,660,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,090,000 after acquiring an additional 282,264 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 992,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,315,000 after acquiring an additional 271,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,445,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,248,000 after acquiring an additional 121,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $417,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,840.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $2,016,030.00. Insiders acquired 125,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,588 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,457. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.81. Simply Good Foods Co has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

