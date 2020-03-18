Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 617,145 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 19,012.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 617,145 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.75% of Astec Industries worth $26,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,235,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASTE traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $27.07. 14,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,033. The company has a market capitalization of $575.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.84 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Astec Industries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

