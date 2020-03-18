Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 682,772 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 31,420.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,945 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.81% of Cutera worth $24,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cutera by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 128,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cutera by 25.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 95,597 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cutera by 344.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 88,446 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cutera by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 24,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Cutera in the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cutera alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of CUTR traded down $3.12 on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. 128,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,930. The company has a market capitalization of $188.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $39.15.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Cutera had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $94,172.00. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $194,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,348.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 63,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,312. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.