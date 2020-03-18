Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,396 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Royal Gold worth $22,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 20,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGLD. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

NASDAQ RGLD traded down $13.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.66. 516,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,116. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.41 and its 200-day moving average is $115.53. Royal Gold, Inc has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

