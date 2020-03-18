Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 520.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.31% of Skyline worth $23,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Skyline by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyline in the fourth quarter worth $349,000.

In other Skyline news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $317,056.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,802.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $3,457,287.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,934.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKY traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,656. Skyline Co. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

