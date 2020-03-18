Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,540 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Duke Realty worth $25,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Duke Realty by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 24,264.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.76. 284,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,471. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62. Duke Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 65.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRE. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

