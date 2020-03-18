Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,052 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,052 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Cadence Design Systems worth $22,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,007,000 after acquiring an additional 700,149 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 771,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,524,000 after purchasing an additional 548,520 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,020,000 after purchasing an additional 421,553 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,077,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 82.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 84,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

In related news, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,712,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $327,511.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 294,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,030,793.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,759 shares of company stock worth $24,143,746. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.82. 142,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,164. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The business had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

