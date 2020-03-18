Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,555 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,390,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,555 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sirius XM worth $24,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 21,821.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sirius XM by 425.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,254,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after buying an additional 5,873,138 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,924,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,507,000 after buying an additional 146,596 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,065,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after buying an additional 2,617,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Sirius XM by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,537,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after buying an additional 132,497 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $4.78. 37,246,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,219,344. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

