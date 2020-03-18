Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,842 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Camden Property Trust worth $22,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPT stock traded down $13.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.77. 77,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,320. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $77.03 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.47.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,195,115.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,010 shares in the company, valued at $19,460,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.13.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

