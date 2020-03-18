Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 560,264 Shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 560,264 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.66% of MYR Group worth $25,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in MYR Group by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 492.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MYRG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on MYR Group from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of MYRG traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. MYR Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

