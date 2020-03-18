Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,107.50 ($27.72).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victrex from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($30.90) per share, with a total value of £46,980 ($61,799.53). Also, insider Richard Armitage acquired 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,907 ($25.09) per share, with a total value of £18,688.60 ($24,583.79). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,060.

LON VCT opened at GBX 2,096 ($27.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,170.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,261.37. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

