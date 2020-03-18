VideoCoin (VID) Price Hits $0.0820 on Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $66,610.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00001581 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001716 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000194 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,884,682 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

