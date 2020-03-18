VIDY (VIDY) Price Down 41.9% Over Last Week

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, MXC and Bithumb Global. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 41.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $3.98 million and $3.09 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00056214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.05 or 0.04168145 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00066850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039882 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013111 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,192,083,206 tokens. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, MXC, Hotbit and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

