Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 190.67 ($2.51).

VMUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 232 ($3.05) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 26,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total value of £29,480.64 ($38,780.11).

VMUK traded down GBX 23.34 ($0.31) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 69.14 ($0.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,708,640 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -3.86. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.15.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

