Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 103.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 218,778 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $80,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.96.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $16.98 on Wednesday, hitting $140.91. 11,360,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,434,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.75 and a 200-day moving average of $185.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $147.98 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $298.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

