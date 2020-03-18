Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 11.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $582,775,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.04.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $9.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,745,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $139.80 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $298.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

