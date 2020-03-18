Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Steamboat Capital Partners LLC

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 5.0% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.04.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $9.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,745,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,691. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a one year low of $139.80 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $298.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.